Charlize Theron to star in the queer version of Die Hard





Actress Charlize Theron has agreed to play the lesbian heroine in the Die Hard remake, she told Vanity Fair about this.

At the end of last year, a Twitter user suggested an idea for a new film: «Lesbian rom-coms are, of course, good, but what we really need is an action movie starring Charlize Theron in the spirit of Die Hard, in which the actress must save his wife. «

Charlize Theron liked this idea so much that two days later she retweeted the message, commenting: «Where can I sign the contract?»

And in a recent interview, Theron spoke about the seriousness of her intentions: «I remember then I thought:» This guy should start pitching. Great idea. « Seeing that it was about two women, I immediately replied: «Yes, I'm in business.»

So far, the project has no script or showrunners, but many stars are already ready to work on the picture. So, Emily Andras - executive producer of the series «Winona Earp» - at the end of last year agreed to take part. Jill Gutovitz, a writer, also expressed her willingness to write the script.

We are most concerned with another question. If a joke from Twitter turns into a new movie with a cool plot, then we want to know - who can become the wife of Charlize Theron?