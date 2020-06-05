© Instagram / Chris Brown





Chris Brown has been blamed in doing nothing in the current situation in America





Chris Brown has been accused by his fans of staying silent in the situation around the black community in the country.

Chris Brown has been known as a famous rapper who writes lyrics to his songs on his own. He has successfully collaborated with Canadian rapper Drake. Their collaboration gave birth to songs «No Guidance» and «Not You Too». The two have also become good friends. Chris Brown was dating Rihanna in 2009 until an argument that happened between them and resulted in Rihanna's facial injuries.

The rapper has recently shared a photo on his Twitter page showing him standing with his wall painting in the background. However, Chris' followers did not appreciate his painting talent. Instead, they blamed him in silence and even in betrayal of black people. One man comments, «Who cares about painting now!? I can see you are silent on the current situation. I wonder why?»

While being asked to raise his voice, Chris Brown continues to enjoy his life. On his Instagram page, Chris Brown has boasted how his dog can do different kinds of tricks. He's driving the car and his pet is demonstrating tricks.