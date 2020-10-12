Chris Brown boasted having a brand new car. It's heavenly!

© Instagram / Chris Brown





Chris Brown has shared a photo of his automobile on his Instagram page. Take a look at this masterpiece right now!

Chris Brown is truly a talented young singer. He has released nine studio albums and is currently on the peak of his career. The master of R&B has collaborated with different other singers. His cooperation with rapper Drake gave birth to the perfect song «Not You Too». Chris Brown is 31 but his mother, Joyce Hawkins, seems to be very young. Her fresh photo online impressed people since the woman looks gorgeous in it.

In his recent post on Instagram, Chris Brown has showed his renewed car - Shelby Cobra. That magnificent sports car has got a new look, as Chris captioned, he «got my bitch a spray tan, fat transfer, lip injections, gummy bear citrus areola.»

The celebrity is getting more and more popular. On Twitter, Chris Brown confessed that he feels excited to be nominated for Top Collaboration at the Billboard Music Awards. He needs the support of his fans saying they can vote for the singer up to ten times per day.