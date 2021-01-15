Chris Brown's style impresses! Check out the star's pics!

© Instagram / Chris Brown





Chris Brown has always differed from other celebrities with his style and preferences in clothing. However, this time he has surprised everyone.

Despite his young age, Chris Brown has written many songs and collaborated with several other musicians including Young Thug with whom he sang «Go Crazy». Chris made amazing song «No Guidance» with Drake. In 2011, Chris Brown created «Next To You» along with Justin Bieber, followed by «New Flame» in collaboration with Usher in 2014. Finally, Chris released highly valued music video «Jealous» with Beyoncé in 2018.

From 2007 to 2009, the singer was in a lover relationship with Rihanna; however, their love story was ceased by a domestic violence case. Even though, the couple resumed their relationship four years later, it lasted just a few months. Brown has a special mother who has recently undergone a number of face and body transformation surgeries. Now she looks so much different!

Chris Brown has shared a couple of nice photos on his Instagram page. These depict the celebrity wearing modern clothes – a blue jacket, a brown T-shirt and dark-blue jeans. The star's outlook is finished with a gray hat and a pair of white sneakers.

Chris Brown has showed his little son, Aeko Catori Brown, born on November 20, 2019. The baby's mom is Ammika Harris. This is his second child. Brown's daughter Royalty is five years old. She was born with Nia Guzman in 2015.