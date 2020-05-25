© Instagram / Chris Cuomo





Chris Cuomo, CNN television journalist, expressed his opinion about the Memorial Day





Chris Cuomo mentioned the necessity to respect the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for something big – freedom. Let's learn the details!

Chris Cuomo is known as a CNN presenter of the weekly news show «Cuomo Prime Time». His brother, Andrew Cuomo, is Governor of New York and lawyer, a highly respected man. In the recent interview of the brothers, Chris Cuomo joked on his brother's nose in association with oversized cotton swabs designed to test for the coronavirus. Not all people found this joke funny in the situation of pandemic.

According to the latest video of Chris Cuomo on his official Instagram page, it seems we forgot the meaning of the word «sacrifice». However, the celebrity expressed his gratitude to the families of the fallen. In his post he said: «May the legacy of their sacrifice be our respect for the American way of life they, our men and women warriors, secured». Most viewers appreciated the video, while others didn't. One man commented: «I lose brain cells watching you».

Chris Cuomo declared on Twitter that Sen. Tammy Duckworth is concerned about the Dept. of Veterans Affairs response to the coronavirus pandemic. Tammy Duckworth is sure that our veterans should be tested. It is important to know who is falling ill and who is dying from Covid-19.