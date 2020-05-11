 News > Chris Evans


Chris Evans, “The Avengers” star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother!
Chris Evans, "The Avengers" star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother!


Chris Evans has posted a few cute pics of his mom when she was still young and had four little kids. He wished her a Happy Mother's Day.

There is no doubt that Chris Evans is a talented actor but his best role is probably the one of Captain America in «The Avengers». Evans starred along with Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. Despite numerous rumors, Chris Evans hasn't had any love affairs with the actress. However, all three co-stars are still good friends.

Chris Evans has shared a couple of amazing photos on his Twitter page depicting his mother and his three siblings. He captioned it with the words «Happy Mother's Day!» His mother must be very happy to have four amazing children who have become successful grown-ups. It can be a coincidence but all of them are actors.

It seems Chris Evans really loves fishing; however, that's just a photo from one of the episodes of the series «Defending Jacob». Everyone is looking forward to the next season.

