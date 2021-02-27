© Instagram / Chris Evans





Chris Evans supported the sick dog by "operating" his toy





Chris Evans has shared with his fans on Instagram the news about his beloved dog, Dodger. Recently, the actor's four-legged friend underwent hip replacement surgery. To support his favorite, Chris also «operated» on Dodger's favorite toy - a plush lion. Now the dog has a brother in misfortune.

«The operation is over! Poor soldier, but very soon he will be back in service. Yesterday, while he was undergoing surgery, his beloved lion was also stitched up (it has been torn since November). I have never sewed before, but I am quite proud of my hack. Now they are recovering together in the company of each other, «- wrote Evans in the microblog and published photos of Dodger and his toy.

© Instagram / Chris Evans





In the comments, Chris's fans wish his dog a speedy recovery and praise the actor for how he supports his favorite. «You're lucky that you have each other», «Poor fellow. It's good that you care about him. And he patched up the lion well «,» Thanks to your love, he will quickly recover! « - users write.

Chris previously revealed that he took Dodger in 2017 when he was filming the movie Gifted. One of the scenes took place at a dog shelter. «I went in and thought: are these dogs actors or is this a real shelter? It turned out to be real. While I was walking back and forth, I noticed one dog, which clearly did not belong there. I took him and he turned out to be such a good boy. I was told that he was about a year old. He acted like a puppy and was so energetic, so cute. He loves other dogs, loves children - he's just full of love, «Chris shared in an interview with People.