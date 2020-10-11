© Instagram / Chris Hemsworth





Chris Hemsworth saves the Tasmanian devils and releases them to freedom





Chris Hemsworth has shared a cute video on his Instagram page showing him and his wife bringing back some of the most rare animals to their natural habitat. Watch the video right now!

Chris Hemsworth is known for his role of Thor in the 2011 American superhero film with the same name. The actor's got two brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth, both of whom are actors too. Chris's wife, Elsa Pataky, is also an actress. The beauty has given him three beautiful children. The actor seems to have been very happy since getting married in 2010.

Recently, Chris Hemsworth has realized that he can do many useful things for the surrounding world. He hes helped to return Tasmanian devils to Australian mainland after these marvelous animals have not inhabitet the country for many years, 3000 years, to be exact. The devils are useful for Australia, since they tend to push back feral cats and foxes, helping Australia's small mammals to recover and enrich soils by contributing to the forests' regeneration. Check out the video about how the actor's family brings devils back to Australia.

Chris Hemsworth does not only takes care of the world's nature, but he's also a caring father. He has a very special relationship with his children, based on the videos he posts on his social networks. Just take a look at some of these videos. They will make your day!