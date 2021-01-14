© Instagram / Chris Hemsworth





Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam Hemsworth have aged too much lately





Chris Hemsworth seems to have aged a lot, along with his brother. This can be seen from the photo of them taken three years ago.

Chris Hemsworth, one of three legendary actors-brothers, is known for his leading role in the movie «Thor». Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth do not lose sense of brotherhood for the actor, thus the three brothers still enjoy their close friendship. It's not a secret that Chris Hemsworth is one of the most handsome male actors in America. However, there is no hope for females, since he is married with a pretty woman, Spanish model, Elsa Pataky. Chris has got three children with his wife.

© Instagram / Chris Hemsworth





These days, Chris Hemsworth has wished a happy birthday to his brother, Liam Hemsworth. He has shared a nice photo of both of them saying that time flies fast. The actor wrote that «this photo was taken 3 years ago today»; however, the guys look too young in it. Probably, Chris has made a mistake and meant thirty instead of three. His followers on Instagram, though, decided to make jokes out of this. One man comments, «Wow you guys aged a lot in 3 years».

Chris Hemsworth was thirsted over by famous women of America. Many of them go crazy about his perfect male body; nevertheless, they find the ways how to make fun of Chris.