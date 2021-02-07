© Instagram / Chris Hemsworth





Chris Hemsworth, his fans saw photos from the filming of the new "Thor" and melted





Moviegoers saw the first shots from the set of the movie «Thor: Love and Thunder» and could not take their eyes off the costumes of superheroes and the figure of Chris Hemsworth. And while some fans compared the actor to Nord from Skyrim, others missed the depressed puffy Torah from «Avengers».

The premiere of a new film by director Taiki Whiteity about the god of thunder and lightning «Thor: Love and Thunder», starring Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, is scheduled for mid-February 2022. The sequel to the Marvel movie franchise is being shot in Australia.

© Instagram / Chris Hemsworth





One of the reasons for choosing the location was a grant of $ 21.4 million, which the government allocated for the development of the project. Extensive work on the Thor is expected to increase jobs and revive the influx of tourists.

Filming began on January 26, and a couple of days later the paparazzi filmed the actors on the set in the Century Park in Sydney. In a photo published by the Daily Mail, Chris Hemsworth is wearing a red leather vest and skinny jeans. A short haircut of celery is covered with a light wig with a characteristic Thor braid. And Crete Pratt is dressed in the classic armor of the Star Lord.