© Instagram / Chris Hemsworth





Chris Hemsworth Shows How To Prepare For Thor In The MCU





It is known that before moving on to filming in a particular tape, actors often have to work on their physical form, especially when it comes to the projects of the MCU.

Recently, the focus of such discussions has been Chris Hemsworth, who is working quite hard in connection with the start of filming for Thor: Love and Thunder.

© Instagram / Chris Hemsworth





It has previously been reported that Hemsworth's fourth solo adventure of God of Thunder will be in his best form in the MCU, and a recent gym video shows the 37-year-old actor wanting to play Oinson again.

Currently, the filming process of the tape is taking place in Australia, from where almost all the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy have already left, having filmed in their scenes.