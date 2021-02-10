© Instagram / Chris Pratt





Actor Chris Pratt "buried" online over tweets about Muslims and blacks





American actor Chris Pratt was buried by netizens because of his old tweets about Muslims and blacks. Amid the scandal, Twitter launched the hashtag #RIPChrisPratt (Rest in Peace, Chris Pratt).

Outrage was caused by the screenshots that were circulated on the network, which allegedly depict the artist's publications, which he posted in 2012-2013. «Muslims scare me so much!» - said in one post. «Calling another nigga a 'nigga' is hilarious, I don't care,» Pratt tweeted in another tweet. Some users thought that the actor really died, while others condemned his behavior, calling the «Guardians of the Galaxy» star a racist.

© Instagram / Chris Pratt





According to the TMZ portal, the artist's representative called the screenshots fake. He stressed that Pratt never wrote those offensive things that are now being discussed on the net. Twitter executives have also confirmed that these tweets are likely fake.

41-year-old Chris Pratt is best known for films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, Avengers: Infinity War and Passengers. In June 2019, he married writer Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.