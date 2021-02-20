© Instagram / Chris Pratt





On what pandemic diet he sits, emaciated Chris Pratt was not recognized





On Valentine's Day, Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a cute photo together. Katherine posted a selfie with her husband on her Instagram and congratulated him on Valentine's Day.

A romantic photo of the star couple attracted the attention of users, but for a completely different reason: the fans did not recognize Pratt on it. Katherine's followers noted that Chris has noticeably lost weight and began to look different.

© Instagram / Chris Pratt





«My friend and I argued for about 5 minutes whether it was Chris or not,» «You can't recognize him! Why has he changed so much? «,» What pandemic diet is he on? «,» This guy on the right doesn't look like Chris at all! «, Netizens write in the comments.

Chris has not posted fresh photos on his Instagram for more than a week, so so far there is nothing to compare Katherine's photo with. But on Valentine's Day, the actor dedicated a publication to his wife.

«My love, Catherine, I am a happy man. You are a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and my Valentine. Thank you for everything. I love you so much, «Chris wrote and posted a photo of his wife on the beach.

Katherine and Chris started dating in 2018 and got married in June 2019. Last year, the actor's wife became a mother for the first time - the couple had a daughter, Layla. Pratt also has a seven-year-old son, Jack, whose mother is his ex-wife Anna Faris.