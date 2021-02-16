© Instagram / Chrissy Teigen





Chrissy Teigen showed scars on her body after surgery





Recently, 35-year-old Chrissy Teigen revealed that she will have surgery for endometriosis. And since the model openly shares her personal experiences and other details of her private life with fans, she showed the followers how her body looks like a few days after the surgery.

Teigen posted a selfie in a story in which she posed nude and showed scars on her chest and traces of cuts in the lower abdomen.

Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself, she wrote.

The scars on her chest are the consequences of the breast implant surgery that the star underwent last year. She underwent surgery for endometriosis a few months after the miscarriage.

According to Chrissy, the recovery was quite difficult, although the pain from endometriosis itself was significantly worse.

I usually feel good after the operation. But not at this time. My whole belly was numb. And he will be in this state for several days. From this it becomes difficult, even a small cough responds. But it really is better than contractions and pain from endometriosis, she said.

The last operation of Teigen took place in the same week when their son Jack, with 42-year-old John Legend, was to be born. The star has not recovered from the loss so far and recently admitted that she misses the baby a lot.