 News > Christian Bale


Christian Bale explained how to lose 274 kg of weight
© Instagram / Christian Bale

Christian Bale explained how to lose 274 kg of weight


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-22 11:44:45

The actor who has become known for starring in the movies like «Batman,» «The Dark Knight» and «The Machinist» has repeatedly changed his own weight for the sake of the roles. Not so long ago, fans found out how many kilos Christian Bale has lost and gained during his career.

Fans decided to start from the 1994 movie «Little Women», where Christian starred at the age of 20. The authors of the study decided that by this age, the weight of a person, as a rule, is stabilizing, and therefore all earlier roles were thrown back.

The main changes in the weight occurred in two stages of the actor's movie career. In 2004, he starred in Brad Anderson's thriller «The Machinist,» for which he lost 56 kilograms, and then started shooting in «Batman Begins», gaining 43 kilograms for the role. A similar story was repeated almost 15 years later. After Christian Bale starred in the movie «Vice» directed by Adam McKay as the US Vice President Dick Cheney and gained more than 30 kilograms for this role, he had to lose weight rapidly to play the role of race car driver Ken Miles in the movie «Ford vs. Ferrari» by James Mangold.

As a result, the actor gained and lost 274 kilos over the last 25 years.

The actor himself says that in order to lose weight, loneliness is required. It's easier to control yourself and resist temptations. And in order to gain weight, you need to meet friends as often as possible. There always is food at friendly gatherings, so you can relax and eat everything.

Would you like to follow Christian's recommendations?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...