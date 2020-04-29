 News > Christian Bale


Suspicious background: why does everyone hate Christian Bale's colleague Jameela Jamil?
Suspicious background: why does everyone hate Christian Bale's colleague Jameela Jamil?


The British actress, radio host, James Blake's girlfriend, model and writer Jameela Jamil, known for her role as Tahani in the TV series «The Good Place» and «Misery Index», admitted the fact, she had long considered herself a queer person. This is the term that describes people who do not consider themselves to be either men or women.

The actress' coming-out has a backstory that made the girl's unexpected recognition suspicious for her fans. Some time before her announcement, HBO Max announced that Jamil is to be the judge of the upcoming dance competition series - a show called «Legendary». During the show, several teams compete in a dance style called voguing, demonstrating model poses and a catwalk.

According to the sources, the show was linked to the LGBT community, as one of its creators is the producer of the series «Queer Eye».

Netizens criticized the choice of HBO Max, because, in their opinion, Jameela couldn't judge the competition, as she simply wasn't good for being a jury.

Responding to a hate in the social network, the girl said that the journalists were wrong and she would not be the main judge on the show, but would take the role of one of the jury members. Moreover, Jameela decided to admit she was a queer.

Despite the drama of recognition, Jamil's news only angered the fans and they accused the actress of doing the coming-out to fight off the trolls because of the upcoming show.

What do you think about the situation?

