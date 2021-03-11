© Instagram / Christian Bale





Christian Bale will play in a historical detective story





The actor will play the role of a detective in a film called «The All-Seeing Eye», based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, reports Deadline.

The book was published in 2003. It tells how, in 1830, young Edgar Poe and his mentor, Augustus Landor (Bale), a former police investigator, unofficially began looking for a serial killer who was exterminating the cadets of the American military academy.

© Instagram / Christian Bale





Who will play Edgar Poe is still unknown. It will be directed by Scott Cooper, with whom Bale starred in the crime thriller Out of Hell and the Western Foes.

The director is also known for the drama Crazy Heart with Jeff Bridges and the gangster biopic Black Mass with Johnny Depp.