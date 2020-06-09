© Instagram / Christie Brinkley





Christie Brinkley is amazed with Lady Gaga's speech. Check it out right now!





Christie Brinkley has shared a wonderful Lady Gaga's speech on her official Instagram page asking everyone to take it to heart. It's really worthy!

Christie Brinkley is known for her first role of a girl in a red Ferrari in the 1983 comedy «National Lampoon's Vacation». Even though she's 66 now the star remains active. The actress has been married four times. She gave birth to daughter Alexa Ray Joel with her second husband, singer Billy Joel. The celebrity has also a son and a daughter from the next two marriages. Her younger daughter, model Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook, has recently explained on her Instagram that she has been suffering from extra weight lately.

Christie Brinkley appreciates Lady Gaga's speech due to the seeds of kindness it sows. She's sure, «together we can turn all the tumult into a better, kinder, happier and therefore more prosperous world». The actress loves Gaga's energy and light. In her speech, the singer is sending her greeting to the graduates across the nation. She says that we need the change in the country, which may not be easy, though.

Christie Brinkley has shared how her daughter, Sailor, struggles with her body dysmorphia. It took a lot of courage for Brinkley to open up her daughter's story.