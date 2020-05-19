© Instagram / Christina Aguilera





Christina Aguilera, the “Burlesque” star, had an amazing moonlight swim! Check out the pics!





Christina Aguilera has recently shared a number of wonderful photos on her Instagram page in which she's swimming at night. What a sexy lady!

Christina Aguilera was earlier compared to another pop-singer, Britney Spears. The celebrity was even accused of copying Spears in terms of the looks, clothing style, behavior, and way of singing. Nevertheless, both singers have their own fans. Christina Aguilera has won the hearts of many people with her song «Hurt».

© Instagram / Christina Aguilera





In the photos, Christina is posing in the swimming pool while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit. Aguilera looks truly seducing and stunning. Her caption to the photos reads, «Recharging moonlight swim». It seems Christina is really rechanging herself. Her fans have covered her with numerous compliments saying how beautiful and gorgeous she looks. They are sending her their love.

On her Twitter page, Christina Aguilera expressed her happiness that her song «Not Myself Tonight» received the first position on iTunes! She also informed that her album «Bionic» celebrates its 10th anniversary these days.