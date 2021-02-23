© Instagram / Christina Aguilera





Christina Aguilera's appearance in a swimsuit sparked controversy online





American singer Christina Aguilera got into the lens of the paparazzi while on holiday and caused controversy on the network with her appearance. Relevant footage and discussion appeared on the Daily Mail.

In a photo posted on the network, the 40-year-old celebrity was captured swimming in a pool at a hotel in Miami with her husband, guitarist Matthew Ratler, and six-year-old daughter Summer Rain. The star was captured in a one-piece swimsuit from the Gucci brand, which is decorated with a deep neckline, partially exposing the chest.

Netizens began to discuss the pictures in the comments. Some criticized the image and figure of Aguilera: «Oh, what a sad sight», «Oh my God. What happened to her? «,» She's overweight, her skin looks saggy «,» I'm so grateful that my mom never wore a suit like that when we went swimming. It's quite unpleasant that she wears it while swimming with a six-year-old child «,» She got fat «.

Others, on the contrary, defended the performer. «I love looking at the photo without retouching!», «She looks gorgeous and like most 40-year-old moms, leave her alone», «She is curvy, but she has a perfect body. Looks healthy and sets a great example for young women! «,» Beautiful body. Let modern girls see more natural beauty, «the fans praised.

In May 2020, Christina Aguilera shared a snapshot with an open neckline and delighted fans. She was photographed in a terry white robe over her naked body. At the same time, her hair is gathered in a bun, and bright makeup is applied to her face.