Christina Hendricks, the “Good Girls” star, is speechless. Learn the reason!

Christina Hendricks, the "Good Girls" star, is speechless.





Christina Hendricks has declared on her Instagram that she still feels scared and has no words to say about what has been happening lately in the USA.

Christina Hendricks has starred in a great number of movies and series; however, it was the 2007 drama series «Mad Men» that made her truly prominent. She was selected for the role of Joan Holloway through a casting process and the actress coped with her role in the best way.

In her recent post on Instagram, Christina Hendricks has reported that she has felt speechless and scared these days. When she read the message of her friend, Vanessa Scali, she realized she could use her words because she felt the same. Vanessa wrote she felt paralyzed in place with the news about George Floyd. Christina Hendricks agrees that we cannot tolerate divisions that exist in the country. All of her readers are heartbroken too. It's hard to craft the necessary words of solidarity and comfort. People are thankful for posting this.

In one of her interviews, Christina Hendricks has confessed that it wasn't always easy for her to perform the role of Joan in the series «Mad Men». In the following YouTube video, she tells about the pressure of maintaining the character.