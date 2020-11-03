© Instagram / Christina Hendricks





Christina Hendricks shocked everyone with the music she listens to





Christina Hendricks has shared a new playlest of songs she has been listening to these days. Her followers on Instagram are astonished with the actress's revelation.

Christina Hendricks is well-known for her role of Joan Holloway in the drama series «Mad Men». The actress plays an impudent secretary who has been identified as a woman with a non-standard body size. The actress has starred as Elizabeth «Beth» Boland in the comedy-drama series «Good Girls» since 2018. The celebrity stands out with her red hair that suits her perfectly. A few years ago, Hendricks revealed in her interview to «Glamour» that she has been dying her hair herself ever since she was in high school. He hair is blond from nature.

On her official Instagram page, Christina Hendricks has shared a playlist of goth music. Her caption sounds like this, «Don't know your goth music? Not sure what that even means? Don't fret! Here's an intro level playlist to ease you in. The star's fans are happy to receive a new playlist from Hendricks saying that her playlists are the best.

