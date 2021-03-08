© Instagram / Christina Hendricks





Christina Hendricks in the fourth season of the crime dramedy "Good Girls" in March





NBC has released a trailer for the fourth season of the crime dramedy «Good Girls» with Christina Hendricks.

Desperate housewives continue to break the law, avoiding responsibility. The continuation starts very soon, on March 7th.

© Instagram / Christina Hendricks





This is the story of three girlfriends from the suburbs who are tired of constantly making ends meet. Housewives, enterprising but inexperienced in criminal adventures, rob the local supermarket, which leads to a lot of unpleasant, dangerous, blood-boring consequences.

But the prospect of getting rich dawning on the horizon is pushing the heroines further down the slippery slope.

The series also stars Rhett, May Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Matthew Lillard and others. The writing team is led by showrunner and series creator Jenna Bens (Desperate Housewives). Giannine Renshaw and Dean Parisot (In Search of the Galaxy) are executive producers.