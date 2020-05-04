 News > Ciara


Ciara showed her favorite hair do. Well, tastes differ...
© Instagram / Ciara

Ciara showed her favorite hair do. Well, tastes differ...


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-04 22:59:13

Ciara has recently impressed her followers on Instagram with her confession in terms of her favorite hair do. Check it out! The singer has been married to Russell Wilson since 2016. The couple has a three-year old daughter together. At present, the star is pregnant with their second child. Her previous relationship with rapper Future gave her a son who will turn six on May 19.

Many people have noticed that Ciara is copying singer Beyonce, since she constantly tries to look like her. The singer is still feuding with Rihanna. In fact, Ciara would gladly make peace with her but Rihanna is too proud. Ciara has collaborated with a number of singers. Together with Bow Wow they released song «Like You». It entered Bow Wow's album «Wanted» (2005). The collaboration with Ludacris gave birth to the trek «Oh». It was released in 2004 with Ciara's album «Goodies».

In her fresh post on Instagram, Ciara has shared a photo with the caption «The look I rocked for opening up The Met Gala with Vogue and Big Freedia last year. Forever one of my favs.» The celebrity's hair do is very unusual in the photo but the singer loves it a lot.

The majority of Ciara's followers love her look and hair do very much. What about you?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...