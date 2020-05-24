Ciara will attend “Dear Class of 2020” on June 6th. Don't miss the event!

© Instagram / Ciara





Ciara has announced on her Instagram page that she is going to be the part of «Dear Class of 2020» on June 6th on YouTube. All graduates are invited to set a reminder!

Ciara has been married to football quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016. The couple has a three-year old daughter. At present, Ciara is pregnant with their second child. Besides, the singer has a six-year old son from her previous relationship with rapper Future. At the age of 34, Ciara can boast a net worth of $20 Million.

In her fresh post on Twitter, Ciara has announced that she is going to attend «Dear Class of 2020». The celebrity says she «can't wait to celebrate the momentous accomplishment in this graduate «With Me» livestream event on June 6th on YouTube». The actress asks everyone to set a reminder and to inform their names and where they are graduating from on: http://yt.be/dearclassof2020

Ciara has shared their photos with Russell Wilson speaking of High School. They look so young in them! Their fans are sure they are a perfect match and that God makes no mistakes. They call them «King and Queen». This love is truly perfect!