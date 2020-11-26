Ciara showed her long legs through the high cut in her red dress

© Instagram / Ciara





Ciara has impressed everyone with her provoking look. Check out her photos on Instagram right now!

Ciara has been married to football quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016 and has given birth to three children. Earlier, the singer was dating Future for over two years but the couple broke up because the rapper cheated on his girlfriend. In the 2000s, Ciara was in a love relationship with Bow Wow but they still broke even after reconciliation. Ciara is a famous singer, dancer and model whose net worth is estimated of $20 million. She has even released her own perfume fragrance notable with its notes of Neroli, Raspberry, Lemon, Bergamot and Brazilian Rosewood.

Recently, Ciara has shared a few marvelous photos of herself on her Instagram page. How fit she looks even after having given birth to three children! In the photos, Ciara is wearing an incredibly beautiful long red dress with the black long collar. What a gorgeous

woman!

Ciara has opened up about her last pregnancy! She realised that she was pregnant after she hosted the 2019 AMAs. The singer was speaking in the press room at the American Music Awards. When her husband, Russell, learnt the news he got very happy.