© Instagram / Ciara





Men's tuxedo instead of dress and pink hair: Ciara at the NFL Awards





Actress and singer at the 2021 NFL Honors

The singer and actress changes her appearance so often that we don't have time to follow. Most recently, Ciara attended the 2020 American Music Awards, where she was wearing long African braids, and now the star has sleek ... and pink hair. This is how the American came to the 2021 NFL Honors ceremony, which is held on the eve of the Super Bowl.

© Instagram / Ciara





Ciara's spouse, footballer Russell Carrington Wilson, defender of the American Football Club Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League, received the award this evening. The singer touchingly congratulated her husband on social networks, writing how much she was proud of such a husband and the father of their children.

The artist wore an unusual elongated tuxedo with accented shoulders that evening. One half of it is made of wool and the other half is made of velvet. This is a creation of the young, but already famous Turkish brand Hakan Akkaya from the 2020 collection, and the jacket itself is part of the suit, but Ciara only wore a jacket. Moreover, the jacket was worn over a naked body, instead of a dress.

The image of the singer looked solemn and laconic and once again proved that an evening outfit does not always mean sequins and floor-length dresses. Bravo, Ciara!