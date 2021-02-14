© Instagram / Cillian Murphy





The crime series "Peaky Blinders" with Cillian Murphy due to the pandemic will be completed ahead of schedule





This is a British crime series that appeared on screens in 2013 and immediately won over millions of viewers.

The show tells the story of Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, and his family, who seized power in Birmingham after World War I.

Season 6 of the cult series, which began filming on January 18, will be the final, although it was originally planned to make 7 seasons. However, the story of the gangsters will end in a feature-length film. We add that the release of the last season will most likely have to wait until 2022.

- COVID-19 changed our plans, but I always thought about how to complete the Shelby story with a full-length film, explained director Stephen Knight. - Due to the coronavirus, the shooting of the sixth season had to be postponed, which is why the seventh had to be canceled. However, the feature-length film, which will be released after the end of the series, will provide an opportunity to create a number of television offshoots of the universe.

«Peaky Blinders» is a story about the criminal world of Birmingham in the 1920s, in which the populous Shelby family became one of the most violent and influential gangsters of the post-war era. Blades sewn into the visors became the trademark of the group, which traded in robbery and gambling.

The crime drama is based on real events. According to the stories, members of the «Peaky Blinders» clan always defended the interests of their family, were rich, stylish, observed their own code of honor and behavior.