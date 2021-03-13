© Instagram / Cillian Murphy





Cillian Murphy Bil spotted on the set of Peaky Blinders season 6





This will be the last season for the hit show.

Cillian Murphy has been spotted on the set of Peaky Blinders, which is in full swing in Liverpool. Together with him, reporters noticed Paul Anderson, also playing one of the main roles in the project.

The pictures show Murphy dressed in an elegant tuxedo and filmed on the porch of St. George's Hall, one of Liverpool's most famous buildings. Paul Anderson opted for a more modest ensemble, dressed all in black.

In addition, reporters managed to find other film sets for the project. For example, on one of the historic streets of Liverpool, clashes between protesters against fascism and the police were filmed.

The footage featuring Cillian Murphy came as a surprise to fans as the final episode of the fifth season intrigued fans. However, the actor's participation in the filming confirms the presence of his character in the new episodes. In addition, a few days ago, the creators of «Visors» confirmed that Sam Claflin will return to his role as the fascist intellectual Oswald Mosley.

Recall that the series «Peaky Blinders», aired in 2013 on BBC Two, tells the story of the Shelby crime family in Birmingham in the 1920s. In addition to Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Adrian Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy and other famous artists took part in the project. It is not yet known when exactly the 6th season of the series will air, but not so long ago, the creator of the show, Stephen Knight, once again emphasized that this will be the final season of the project.