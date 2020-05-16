Cindy Crawford talked about her greatest hobby! Guess what it is!
© Instagram / Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford talked about her greatest hobby! Guess what it is!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-16 12:33:50

Cindy Crawford has recently confessed that her daughter inherited her love for reading from her mother. The celebrity organizes live reading meetings! Join one of them.

Cindy Crawford seems to have changed her profession completely. She does not only sell sofas and couches from the company «Rooms To Go», but also is fond of reading. And her daughter, Kaia Gerber, has inherited that hobby from her mom. However, Cindy's son, Presley Walker Gerber, has chosen a model career.

Cindy Crawford
© Instagram / Cindy Crawford

Crawford has recently shared a couple of photos on her official Instagram page. In one of them, Cindy is reading a book, while in the second one, it is her daughter, Kaia Gerber, who is reading a book. The caption to the pic reads, «Like mother like daughter!» Both ladies share their love for reading and Cindy was excited when her daughter started a book club. Yesterday, Crawford guested at one of such live meetings. They discussed «Where The Crawdads Sing» by Delia Owens.


Kaia Gerber loves her mother. On Mother's Day, she paid homage to Cindy Crawford, with an amazing vintage photo.

  TOP

Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of Scott Disick, distributes shoes to those in need Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of Scott Disick, distributes shoes to those in need
Halsey, the girlfriend of Evan Peters, showed her freckles closely! Halsey, the girlfriend of Evan Peters, showed her freckles closely!
Gwen Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has become a captain of a ship Gwen Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has become a captain of a ship
Hugh Jackman, the “The Wolverine” star, supports the nurse in his video message Hugh Jackman, the “The Wolverine” star, supports the nurse in his video message
Elizabeth Hurley, the “Bedazzled” star, was seen with her ex-boyfriend Elizabeth Hurley, the “Bedazzled” star, was seen with her ex-boyfriend
Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton's ex-wife, sings her song on the porch Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton's ex-wife, sings her song on the porch
Katie Holmes, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, feels lonely during the pandemic Katie Holmes, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, feels lonely during the pandemic
Joe Rogan revealed what he's doing on quarantine. Let's find out the truth! Joe Rogan revealed what he's doing on quarantine. Let's find out the truth!
Kate Beckinsale, the “Underworld” star, has opened a grooming salon for cats at home Kate Beckinsale, the “Underworld” star, has opened a grooming salon for cats at home
Laura Prepon, “That '70s Show” star, advertises PrepOn. Check out the details! Laura Prepon, “That '70s Show” star, advertises PrepOn. Check out the details!
Taylor Swift will be nominated for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Taylor Swift will be nominated for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Harry Styles gave a crazy tip on the island of St.Thomas Harry Styles gave a crazy tip on the island of St.Thomas
Shakira presented the certifications for her song “Me gusta” with Anuel AA Shakira presented the certifications for her song “Me gusta” with Anuel AA
Charlize Theron hated Angelina Jolie – and here's why! Charlize Theron hated Angelina Jolie – and here's why!
Blood and death: Cara Delevingne admitted strange obsession Blood and death: Cara Delevingne admitted strange obsession
Caitlyn Jenner explained the special kind of love for Sophia Hutchins Caitlyn Jenner explained the special kind of love for Sophia Hutchins
Too much botox: Salma Hayek laughed at accusations Too much botox: Salma Hayek laughed at accusations
John Mulaney, a Netflix star, is learning how to move with his teacher, David Byrne! John Mulaney, a Netflix star, is learning how to move with his teacher, David Byrne!
Closet cleaned out: Kylie Jenner stunned by unexpected outfit Closet cleaned out: Kylie Jenner stunned by unexpected outfit
Miley Cyrus got a very famous young guest during rehearsals in Australia Miley Cyrus got a very famous young guest during rehearsals in Australia