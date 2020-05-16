© Instagram / Cindy Crawford





Cindy Crawford talked about her greatest hobby! Guess what it is!





Cindy Crawford has recently confessed that her daughter inherited her love for reading from her mother. The celebrity organizes live reading meetings! Join one of them.

Cindy Crawford seems to have changed her profession completely. She does not only sell sofas and couches from the company «Rooms To Go», but also is fond of reading. And her daughter, Kaia Gerber, has inherited that hobby from her mom. However, Cindy's son, Presley Walker Gerber, has chosen a model career.

Crawford has recently shared a couple of photos on her official Instagram page. In one of them, Cindy is reading a book, while in the second one, it is her daughter, Kaia Gerber, who is reading a book. The caption to the pic reads, «Like mother like daughter!» Both ladies share their love for reading and Cindy was excited when her daughter started a book club. Yesterday, Crawford guested at one of such live meetings. They discussed «Where The Crawdads Sing» by Delia Owens.

Kaia Gerber loves her mother. On Mother's Day, she paid homage to Cindy Crawford, with an amazing vintage photo.