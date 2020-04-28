© Instagram / Cole Sprouse





Crystal clear: Fans named the real reason for breakup of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart





Yes, if you did not know yet, the other day the main characters of the series «Riverdale» broke up. Dylan Sprouse's brother has no dates with Lili Reinhart and seemed to prefer Kaia Gerber instead!

So, fans of the series and Jughead Jones have been trying to figure out the real reason for the breakup.

At first, the main version of the fans was Cole's cheating with Kaia Gerber (since they often appear together even during self-isolation). But all suspicions were removed after the actors did many tweets and posts on Instagram; Cole, for example, called all the allegations unfounded.

The new main version sounds as tolerant as possible: Sprouse and Reinhart have too different characters to be together. Apparently, that is what they say when it becomes clear that nothing is clear.

Someone remembered Cole's problems with alcohol, others began to hint at problems with the psyche of Reinhart's family.

Anyway, we are very sorry that such a beautiful couple from the popular series has broken up. How about you? Do you think they aren't together? And if yes, what's the reason for this?