Cole Sprouse is more than a friend to his “Riverdale” co-star, Lili Reinhart





Lili Reinhart has been seen in the company of Cole Sprouse many times, they tend to hold hands or hug each other often. It seems there is more than a common project that unites the guys. Are they dating?

Cole Sprouse is known for his role of Jughead Jones in the teen drama television series «Riverdale» that has been filmed since 2017. Lili Reinhart acts as Betty Cooper. Their relationship started in far 2016 but they have never confirmed what kind of relationship they are in. They are trying to keep private about their relationship but, based on their common photos on social networks, they are really close.

In these photos shared by Cole's fans on Twitter, Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are in Paris. They are constantly in a close body contact and can't keep their hands off each other. They seem to be a very beautiful and harmonious couple! Hopefully, Lili does not confuse her boyfriend with his brother-twin, Mitchell Sprouse. Lol!

Cole Sprouse has recently shared a fresh pic of himself on his Instagram page. His fans wonder how he managed to grow up so fast. He looks like a real man now!