Cole Sprouse shares his opinion about the Mother's Day. What wisdom!

Cole Sprouse did not wished her mother a happy Mother's day like other celebrities did on social networks. Instead, he expressed his vision of the holiday. Check it out!

Cole Sprouse has been known to have a romantic relationship with his «Riverdale» co-star Lili Reinhart, so there is no need to worry that any of them will leave the project. Another actor from the series, KJ Apa, confirmed that all of them have signed a contract according to which they will be the part of the film for at least three years.

There is no doubt that Cole Sprouse, just like his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, have got a great mother. But why didn't Cole wished her a happy Mother's Day on his Twitter page? Well, according to the actor, «Mother's Day is an opportunity to spread love and connection.» It is important «to cherish both mothers and children alike».

These days, Cole Sprouse wished a happy birthday to his «Riverdale» co-star, Trinity Likins. These are probably the pics taken last year, when there was freedom to meet your friends and have fun with them. You can see how happy Cole is in the company of his friends!