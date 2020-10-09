© Instagram / Cole Sprouse





Cole Sprouse had an unbelievable trip! What a great place he visited!





Cole Sprouse has informed his followers on Instagram that he had a vacation in a marvelous corner of the world. Let's take a look at the pics he has shared!

Cole Sprouse is known for his role in the drama series «Riverdale», which has also helped him to find his beloved woman, Lili Reinhart, who co-starred with Cole in the series. Although the couple was in a relationship for a few years, they didn't make it and split. At present, the celebrity does not seem to be dating anyone. Cole Sprouse also played in the 1999 comedy «Big Daddy» in which he acted as Julian. The actor shared the role with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse.

The photos shared by Cole Sprouse on Instagram depict one of the most beautiful places on our planet - Fraser River Valley. The actor has taken these pics on his own. It seems he is a really talented photographer, at least this is what his followers are saying about him in their comments. They love him so much!

Cole Sprouse has been named one of the sexiest men alive. He is not only handsome but also rich – his net worth has reached $8,000,000. Take a look at the following video. Is Cole truly sexy?