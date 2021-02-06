© Instagram / Cole Sprouse





Do Cole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart meet in real life





Betty and Jughead have won the hearts of all Riverdale viewers since the first series of the project. No less adored were the performers of these roles: Lili Reinhart (Lili Reinhart) and Cole Sprouse (Cole Sprouse).

Now that the couple from the series have won the hearts of millions and proved that love in an artificially created project can be transferred to real life, the audience wondered: did Lily and Cole establish their relationship during the filming of the new season? The loud separation of lovers in the first half of 2020 was a good hype for the series, but was it real?

Fans of the star couple suspect that the whole story was fabricated just to give Riverdale new reviews and views, but remember how much Lily suffered from it… She posted stories with tears and tantrums on Instagram, repeatedly admitted that she could not live without her ex-boyfriend and said that she really needed psychological help and support, because it is not possible to cope with the departure of a loved one.

Colleagues of the guys from the film crew previously predicted the outcome of events, confidently saying that the young lovers will reunite as soon as the filming of the new season begins, but this, alas, did not happen. Cole and Lily have officially separated and at the moment there is no romantic relationship between them.