© Instagram / Corey Feldman





Corey Feldman has finally told the truth about his rape many years ago. Watch his documentary today!





Corey Feldman has announced on his Twitter page that there is the final week you can watch a movie about his hard child experience.

Corey Feldman is known for his role of Clark 'Mouth' Devereaux in the 1985 adventure comedy film «The Goonies». He co-starred Canadian actor Corey Haim in a number of films, including «Lucas», «Murphy's Romance», «Silver Bullet», «License to Drive» and others. Overall, «The Two Coreys» starred in seven movies, as well as in the show «The Two Coreys». Both of them faced sexual abuse in childhood. Corey Feldman tells about this bad experience in the documentary «My Truth».

© Instagram / Corey Feldman





Corey Feldman has informed his readers on Twitter that it is the last week for uneducated people to learn the truth about his rape in childhood. The actor does not want anyone to be trying to destroy his name, so he encourages everyone to watch the movie «My Truth». It shows really unacceptable things. In a week, the film will be gone forever, so it's your last chance to watch it. You can buy it on http://mytruthdoc.com.

Corey Feldman tells about his new documentary «My Truth: The Rape of 2 Corey's» in the following video. Most people believe Corey's every word and support him. The actor has started the children's rights movement.