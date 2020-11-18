Courteney Cox had her eyebrows microbladed. What a terrible look!

© Instagram / Courteney Cox





Courteney Cox has announced on her Instagram page that she had her eyebrows microbladed; however, the result is somewhat disappointing.

Courteney Cox is best known for her role of Monica Geller in the 1994 -2004 sitcom «Friends». In many of her interviews, Courteney Cox emphasizes how blessed she felt to play with such talented actors as Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. The actress's net worth has reached $150 million as of 2020. Cox got married with actor David Arquette in 1998 and seems to be happy with him. The couple has got a 16-year old daughter, Coco Arquette.

© Instagram / Courteney Cox





Recently Courtney Cox has impressed everyone with her post on Instagram. In the photo she shared the actress has terrible huge eyebrows. Her caption reads, «Had my eyebrows microbladed. Too much?» Of course that was a joke but her followers have given many pieces of advice. Thus, one of them said, «I feel like the left one is a tad bigger», while another person said, «I don't see the difference».

Courteney Cox has told about her journey to becoming one of the best actresses in the world, as well as shared her insights on what it takes to achieve success.