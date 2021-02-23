© Instagram / Courteney Cox





Courteney Cox performed a cover of Friends on the piano and blew up the internet





Courteney Cox has delighted Friends fans with a special new video in which she sings the title song of the TV series I'll Be There for You on the piano. Courtney was accompanied by musician Joel Tylor, who played along with his colleague on the guitar. The original version of the song was playing in the background. At the end of the video, Cox responded to a male voice-over and then explained to the camera, «Oh, that was Chandler.»

«So what do you think? Write what else I can learn, «Cox said to her subscribers, who were pleasantly surprised by the new video.

© Instagram / Courteney Cox





«It was Chandler ?!» «It made my day, week, month and year!», «You learned this song so quickly! See, there is nothing that Courtney can't, «» You did a great job with that, now let's go Smelly Cat, «users write in the comments.

Cox's Instagram music column appeared not so long ago. In early February, the actress posted a video in which she plays Olivia Rodrigo's song Driver's License on the piano. Kourtney does not hide that her playing is imperfect, and asks subscribers to give her ideas for cover versions in order to practice more.

Courtney had previously turned to Friends when she decided to repeat a famous scene from the Thanksgiving series. In honor of the holiday, Cox recorded a video of her heroine Monica's crown dance with a turkey on her head. The actress used the carcass of a real bird, she later showed how hard it was to put it on her head.