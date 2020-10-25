© Instagram / Cristiano Ronaldo





Cristiano Ronaldo showed what he's doing after being tested positive for COVID-19





Cristiano Ronaldo has recently shared an amazing photo of himself on his official Instagram page. Just take a look at what the star of the sports league is doing while isolating in his house in Turin!

Cristiano Ronaldo has been known as one of the best footballers in the world with Lionel Messi being his major rival. The latter has revealed that their 'special duel' with Ronaldo will 'remain forever'. The two footballers have competed with each other for many years and met while playing for Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo has played for football club Juventus F.C. since 2018. At present, his net worth is about $450 million.

The 35-year old Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 twice within October, so he is isolating at his house in Turin. In the photo the celebrity has shared on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo is lying on the sun lounger and taking the sun with his eyes closed. The star seems to be in great shape - his naked torso features perfectly shaped muscles.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt in love with his body. His recent pic on Twitter depicts the footballer wearing a tight salad shirt. It demonstrates his ideal figure. The caption to the photo reads, «Let your confidence talks». It is obvious that Cristiano is a self-confident man.