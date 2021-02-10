© Instagram / Cristiano Ronaldo





Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgiana Rodriguez paid for the operation of a seven-year-old boy who has cancer





Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez paid for an operation on a seven-year-old boy Tomas with neuroblastoma cancer. Georgina's sister Ivana Rodriguez has confirmed financial assistance from Ronaldo. Tomas's parents said that after the money from Cristiano, the boy was taken to a hospital in Barcelona.

In September 2019, little Tomas was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a brain tumor. In October 2020, after treatment, the disease returned. The boy's parents published a message in which they announced the collection of money for the operation of a seven-year-old child.

© Instagram / Cristiano Ronaldo





Yesterday, February 7, they thanked Ronaldo and Rodriguez on their Instagram Stories. «Thank you Georgina and Cristiano for your help, solidarity and kind heart. A huge gratitude for the support, now Tomas will receive the necessary treatment, «wrote the sister of Krisha's bride Ivana Rodriguez on Instagram.

The entry was reposted in the boy's help account. Tomas is now at the Val d'Hebron hospital in Barcelona, ​​doctors are examining a little patient.