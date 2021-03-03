© Instagram / Cristiano Ronaldo





Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer in football history





The Portuguese striker has been striving towards such recognition throughout his career.

According to the information from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), the effective strike in the away match against Verona (1: 1) in the 24th round of the Italian Serie A became a real landmark for Juventus Turin striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fact is that the representatives of this international organization responsible for maintaining statistical indicators recorded the 766th goal scored by the Portuguese in his professional career, which made him the new holder of a performance record in the history of world football.

According to his performance, Cristiano Ronaldo overtook the legendary Pele, who on June 29, 1975 beat the achievements of the Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskás by 729 goals, and two years later ended his career with 765 strikes.

It should be noted that the organization took into account only matches at the highest official level.

Thus, the record, which lasted 45 years and 243 days, was broken by the efforts of the Portuguese striker playing for Juventus Turin.

Below are tables with data on the dates of key milestones in the process of establishing the scorer records for the representatives of Brazil and Portugal.

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has already played 29 matches, in which he distinguished himself with 26 successful strikes, while giving three assists.