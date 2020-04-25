 News > Dakota Johnson


Dakota Johnson, the “Fifty shades of grey” star, has a seducing smile
© Instagram / Dakota Johnson

News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-25 19:19:28

Everyone knows Dakota Johnson for her role of Anastasia Steele in the film «Fifty Shades of Grey. In reality, erotic romantic drama series «Fifty shades of grey» consists of three sequels including «Fifty Shades of Grey» (2015), «Fifty Shades Darker» (2017) and «Fifty Shades Freed» (2018). Dakota Johnson has been in a romantic relationship with Chris Martin since October 2017. Her boyfriend hasn't proposed her yet, though.

Dakota Johnson and her «Fifty shades of grey» co-star, Jamie Dornan, have intense sexual chemistry in the movie but in life their relationship is somewhat tense. They aren't enemies, of course. Dakota Johnson should not be confused with Dakota Fanning, another actress who is four years her younger. Johnson guested the show of Ellen Degeneres and behaved in a little awkward way.

These days, the fans of Dakota Johnson have shared her incredibly beautiful photo on Instagram. She's having a rather modest makeup but still looks so seducing! By the way, she is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Few people know that the first movie with her was a dark comedy «Crazy in Alabama» (1999), that was also starring her mother.

Dakota Johnson's fans adore her not only for her attractive appearance but also for her great actor talent. It's no surprise that the actress' net worth has reached $14 million dollars.

