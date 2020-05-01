© Instagram / Dakota Johnson





Dakota Johnson, the actress from “Fifty Shades of Grey”, has stunned the Internet lying on her bed





Dakota Johnson is known for her uneasy role in the erotic series «Fifty Shades of Grey» that include three movies. Despite such a transparent role, she has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Chris Martin for three years. He loves her very much, unlike her co-star, Jamie Dornan, with whom Dakota does not get along in life.

Johnson's namesake Dakota Fanning, is also an actress. She is younger and got her prominence due to the role of Lucy Dawson in the movie «I Am Sam» (2001). Dakota Johnson has attended Ellen Degeneres' show several times and has always had great time with Ellen. Dakota followed the steps of her mother, Melanie Griffith, who is a television personality too.

Dakota Johnson's fans have recently shared an amazing photo of the celebrity. She's lying on a snow-while bed enjoying herself. The actress is wearing a nice purple sweater playfully showing off her shoulder. What seducing eyes and lips Dakota is having!

Everyone of the readers loves Dakota Johnson's photograph a lot. They have covered her with numerous compliments calling her unique, perfect and beautiful. For many of her fans, she is a goddess.