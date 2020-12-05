© Instagram / Daniel Radcliffe





Daniel Radcliffe is leaving. Where is “Harry Potter” going by train?





Daniel Radcliffe has recently shared a fantastic video on his Instagram page. It shows the star going somewhere by train.

By the age of 30, Daniel Radcliffe can boast the net worth of $110 million, which was mainly earned with his role of Harry Potter in «Harry Potter» eight-film franchise. Despite rumors, Radcliffe has never dated his co-star Emma Watson. The actor is currently dating 35-year old actress Erin Darke known for her roles in «Love & Mercy» and «Still Alice». The couple lives together and was quarantining together in May. Speaking about the relationship of Daniel and Rupert Grint, it should be mentioned they are still good friends. By the way, the actor has recently starred in new thriller titled «Escape from Pretoria».

These days, Daniel Radcliffe has posted a magic video on his Instagram page capturing it like this, «Hogwarts students going home for the holidays». that's the part of his «Harry Potter» movie. The scene is so magnificent that many of the actor's followers would like to be in that train. Some people say that are currently watching «Harry potter». They love Daniel very much.

