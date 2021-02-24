© Instagram / Daniel Radcliffe





Daniel Radcliffe to star in new Harry Potter series





Last month, news broke on the Web that Harry Potter would be sequel to a series. It was supposed to be released on HBO Max.

However, it has now become known that fans were overjoyed early on. In a comment to Deadline, HBO's chief content manager Casey Blois revealed that there are no contracts with writers or directors.

«I wouldn't even call it embryonic stage,» Blois said. True, he did not completely deny this news.

Earlier on the web there were rumors that Daniel Radcliffe is in talks to continue the franchise.

Recall Warner Bros. will release the third part of Fantastic Beasts in 2022. In addition, the company is preparing the video game Hogwarts Legacy.