Danielle Cohn, the TikTok star, is ready to fight for black people





Danielle Cohn has declared on her Instagram that although she isn't black she mourns with black people and will fight for them.

There have been many disputes about the age of Danielle Cohn. When she was thirteen she was telling everyone she was fifteen. In reality, the celebrity is sixteen now and her birthday was the 7th of March 2004. The social media star has had several boyfriends during her life. At present, Danielle Cohn has got a new boyfriend. That's the drummer of the band «Blink-182,» Landon Asher Barker. He is also 16. It was Landon's sister who contributed to their relationship.

Danielle Cohn confesses on her Instagram that she has been shocked with the tragic death of George Floyd. It was hard to process the news for the girl. The murder of this black man is both heartbreaking and enraging. Danielle is disappointed that her beautiful nation fails over and over again. She wants to see changes in the lives of black people and encourages everyone to stand together and unite.

Danielle Cohn's fans are a bit surprised that the star is speaking on the topic of racism because she usually cares only about her own life. Danielle Cohn has announced on her Twitter page that her new music video is out on https://youtu.be/bD0MPoFjsd8.