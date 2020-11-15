Danielle Cohn demonstrates her face covered with acne

© Instagram / Danielle Cohn





Danielle Cohn isn't afraid of showing herself as she is to the public. The girl has created the video of her skin care routine in details.

By the age of just 16 years, social media personality Danielle Cohn can boast the net worth of $2 million. Her TikTok videos are extremely popular among teenagers of the country. Danielle Cohn has been in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Mikey Tua, since 2018. Last year, the couple posted a number of videos where they were enjoying their time in Las Vegas. However, the rumors about their marriage are absolute nonsense.

Danielle Cohn has shared a nice video on her Instagram page showing her having night time skin care routine. The girl gives step by step recommendations on how to take care of skin and even shows how she does it. Her followers consider Danielle to be incredibly beautiful despite her face acne. Some of them, though, say this might be due to the energy drinks she consumes. The young people are grateful to Cohn for the routine and they promise to try it too.

Danielle informed her followers on Twitter that she is going to spend her weekend with her friend Catalina. Hopefully, the girls will have fun and don't have COVID!