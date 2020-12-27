© Instagram / David Bowie





David Bowie boxing sets are the best gifts for Christmas!





David Bowie will always be remembered by people all over the world. If you're a fan of Bowie, his boxing sets will remind you of the star!

David Bowie was really a legendary singer and musician who released 26 studio albums during his career. His fifth album «The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars» released in 1972 was a real breakthrough in his career. David Bowie's song «Space Oddity» was one of his first most popular songs. «Heroes» is another well-known song that is still listened to nowadays. David Bowie starred in the 1986 fantasy musical film «Labyrinth». David Bowie was married twice – with Angie Barnett and Iman. Death of 69-year old David Bowie was caused by liver cancer in 2016.

© Instagram / David Bowie





Yesterday it was Boxing Day that is meaningful for many people. Some of them may choose to have a Bowie box set as a present on Christmas Day. Many different Bowie box sets have been produced with the last thirty-eight years. The first one was the French RCA triple album set of the Berlin Trilogy in 1982. The Station To Station Deluxe set saw the world over 10 years ago. You have an opportunity to buy one of these Station To Station Deluxe sets.

In 1995, David Bowie donated an artwork to War Child for it to be used as a Christmas card. The singer's message was superimposed over a 1995 image of him with his Laura Ashley wallpapers. The message says, «Best wishes for a wonderful holiday and a peaceful New Year».