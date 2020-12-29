Dax Shepard reveals his impolite nature while spending time in a narrow circle

© Instagram / Dax Shepard





Dax Shepard shocks his fans while showing a unique family photo on Instagram. Everyone is surprised how Kristen Bell can tolerate this!

Dax Shepard, the husband of Kristen Bell, is known for his role of an astronaut in the 2005 family adventure film «Zathura: A Space Adventure». Currently, Dax Shepard also hosts podcast called «Armchair Expert» along with Monica Padman. Earlier, the actor suffered from drug addiction and this September he relapsed after being prescribed Vicodin. The man had lived in sobriety for 16 years. Fortunately, Dax Shepard was saved by his wife's unconditional love.

It's obvious that Dax Shepard adores his wife, Kristen Bell. These days, he has shared a sweet photo of hers in which the actress is drinking some hot beverage while sitting on a cozy sofa and holding their dog in her lap. In front of Kristen's fase there is Dax's foot lying on the sofa; however, the woman doesn't seem to care. Dax's caption of the picture says, «The Christmas Queen with her trusty Guard Hound». People report in their comments they are in love with «Frozen» in which Kristen voices Anna. At the same time, many people are true fans of Dax's podcast.

Dax Shepard has confessed on his Twitter page that 2020 was filled with many positive things! He talked with some people he never thought he would speak to. He is sure his podcast group of «Armcherries» are open-minded and informed. Dax feels thankful.