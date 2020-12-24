Debby Ryan got married without planning. What a spontaneous decision!

© Instagram / Debby Ryan





Debby Ryan has announced on her Instagram page that she got married last year but didn't even expect to do this. What can be done now?

Debby Ryan is best known for her role of Jessie Prescott in the 2011-2015 comedy series «Disney Jessie» in which the actress co-starred Josh Dun, Peyton List, Cameron Boyce, Skai Jackson and Karan Brar. Unfortunately, Cameron Boyce died due to an epileptic seizure in 2019. The Cameron Boyce Foundation was founded in his honor. Peyton List has recently become the partner of the foundation. She intends to help them in the mission of curing epilepsy. Debby Ryan misses Cameron a lot too.

These days, Debby Ryan celebrates her wedding anniversary. Her message on Instagram says, «This time last year, we were like «should we just like get married?» The guys saw the church you can now see in the photo and filed their marriage certificate. The actress and her husband Josh Dun landed her dream dress, quickly prepared everything for the party including the food and invited their friends. The couple officially got married on December 31, 2019.

Debby Ryan reacted to Cameron Boyce's death in a sensitive way. Cameron's mother posted a tribute to her son on Twitter saying that she thinks about him every second. Debby commented, «he is pure light».